Pour One Out For These SAG Awards Couples Who Aren't Together Anymore

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Jan. 18, 2020 5:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

As we approach the 2020 SAG Awards, let's take a moment and remember some of the most popular Hollywood couples 

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are just some of the celebrity exes that attended the SAG Awards when they were together.

Pitt and Jolie, who share six children, last made a joint appearance at the annual event in 2012, more than four years before she filed for divorce after two years of marriage. Garner and Affleck, parents of three kids, last attended the SAG Awards in 2014, more than a year before they announced they were calling it quits on their 10-year marriage.

This Is Us star Justin Hartley filed for divorce from his wife, Chrishelle Stause, this past November, less than a year after the two walked the red carpet at the 2019 SAG Awards.

Photos

Celebrities React to 2020 SAG Awards Nominations

See celebrity exes who attended the show when they were together:

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, Couples, 2019 SAG Awards, Screen Actors Guild

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause

The This Is Us actor and his wife were all smiles at the 2019 SAG Awards, but months later, in November, he filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt

After meeting while filming Mr. & Mrs. Smith, this pair's romance made headlines until their divorce in 2016.

SAG awards, Freida Pinto, Dev Patel

WireImage

Freida Pinto & Dev Patel

The costars were the definition of young love when they promoted their acclaimed movie, Slumdog Millionaire, together. The couple broke up in 2014.

Article continues below

2009 SAG Awards, Robin Wright, Sean Penn

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Robin Wright & Sean Penn

Before their divorce in 2010, the House of Cards star and the Into the Wild actor were a quintessential A-list duo.

Fred Armisen, Elisabeth Moss, 2009 SAG Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Elisabeth Moss & Fred Armisen

Our hearts broke when The Handmaid's Tale actress and former Saturday Night Live cast member ended their marriage in 2011. 

Rachel McAdams, Ryan Gosling, 2007 SAG Awards

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Rachel McAdams & Ryan Gosling

Allie and Noah forever? Fans of The Notebook couldn't believe that Rachel McAdams and Ryan Gosling were breaking up in 2007. The La La Land star has since welcomed two daughters with Eva Mendes while the Mean Girls actress gave birth to a son with boyfriend Jamie Linden.   

Article continues below

Idina Menzel, Taye Diggs, 2009 SAG Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Idina Menzel & Taye Diggs

We miss the musical magic between this pair who met during the original Broadway production of Rent. They called it quits in 2013 and Menzel has since married Aaron Lohr.

Justin Theroux, Jennifer Aniston, 2015 SAG Awards

John Shearer/Invision/AP

Jennifer Aniston & Justin Theroux

The Friends star and The Leftovers actor shocked fans when they ended their marriage in 2018.

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, SAG, SAG Awards, 2014

Angela Weiss/FilmMagic)

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Garner

We are still not over this power couple calling it quits after 10 years of marriage in 2015.

Article continues below

Eva Longoria, Tony Parker, 2007 SAG Awards

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Eva Longoria & Tony Parker

The Desperate Housewives performer and the NBA player made a beautiful pair until they announced their split in 2010. Longoria welcomed her first child with husband Jose Antonio Basten in 2018 while Parker wed Axelle Francine in 2014. 

Liev Schreiber, Naomi Watts, SAG Awards 2016, Couples

Todd Williamson/Getty Images

Naomi Watts & Liev Schreiber

Fans were crushed to learn that The Impossible actress and the Ray Donovan actor were separating after 11 years together.

Joshua Jackson, Diane Kruger, 2010 SAG Awards

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Joshua Jackson & Diane Kruger

We thought the Dawson's Creek alum and the Inglourious Basterds performer were in it for the long haul until they announced their split in 2016. Kruger has since welcomed a baby with boyfriend Norman Reedus.

Article continues below

Ashton Kutcher, Demi Moore, 2007 SAG Awards

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Ashton Kutcher & Demi Moore

It was the romance that no one saw coming but their separation was still a shock in 2011. Kutcher married Mila Kunis in 2015 and they have two children together. 

SAG awards, Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Sarah Hyland & Dominic Sherwood

It just wasn't meant to be for the Modern Family actress and the Shadowhunters performer. They called it quits in 2017.

SAG awards, Amy Poehler, Will Arnett

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Amy Poehler & Will Arnett

We didn't know if we would laugh again when the Parks and Recreation star and the Arrested Development actor ended their marriage in 2014.

 

Article continues below

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, SAG Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Mariah Carey & Nick Cannon

After meeting on the set of her music video for "Bye Bye", the duo had a whirlwind romance until they split in 2014.

Jon Hamm, Jennifer Westfeldt, SAG Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jon Hamm & Jennifer Westfeldt

The Mad Men actor and Kissing Jessica Stein performer had been together for 18 years before they broke up in 2015.

SAG awards, George Clooney, Stacy Keibler

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

George Clooney & Stacy Keibler

We could always count on this dapper duo to be red carpet ready until they ended their relationship in 2013. Clooney has since married Amal Alamuddin and they welcomed twins in 2017. Keibler is now a mother to two children with her husband, Jared Pobre.

Article continues below

SAG awards, Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Michael C. Hall & Jennifer Carpenter

Dexter fans couldn't get enough of the romance between Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter until they announced their separation in 2010. Hall is now married to Morgan MacGregor while Carpenter welcomed her first child with husband Seth Avett in 2015.

The 26th annual SAG Awards ceremony will air live from Los Angeles on TNT and TBS on Sunday, January 19, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET. No host has been announced.

Check out a full list of SAG Awards nominations.

Watch the 2020 SAG Awards Sunday, Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on TNT and TBS.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ SAG Awards , 2020 SAG Awards , Couples , Breakups , Divorces , Top Stories , VG , Apple News , Red Carpet
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.