Matt Fraser didn't see this one coming.

In this clip from Monday's series premiere of Meet the Frasers, the psychic medium learns that his mother Angela is moving back to Rhode Island. Despite Fraser's psychic ability, he is blindsided with this news by sister Maria Fraser.

"Well Matthew, psychic, I know something you don't know," Maria gleefully states. "Mom's moving back to Rhode Island."

While Maria is more than thrilled by this update, Matt and his girlfriend Alexa Papigiotis are totally in denial. Even though Matt notes "there's no way" Angela's relocating to the Ocean State, Maria happily confirms she'll no longer be living with their mom.

"I'll be staying in the family house in Boston," Maria shares in a confessional. "I'll be waving them off, like they used to do back in the day with the white handkerchief. 'Goodbye! I won't miss you!'"

Understandably, as Angela tends to ignore boundaries, Matt and Alexa struggle to accept the truth.