Did Travis Scott just reference his breakup with Kylie Jenner?

That's what fans seem to think after listening to the Grammy nominee's new song "Gatti" with Pop Smoke. The track, featured on Travis' new JACKBOYS compilation album, appears to address his split from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. As E! News confirmed in early October, the parents of Stormi Webster are taking some time apart after two years together. On "Gatti," Travis seems to reference what happened between him and the beauty mogul.

"Duck away, she wanna lay up and hibernate," Travis raps on the song. "I took a chance, it's a lot to take."

As fans have pointed out, this could be a reference to the duo's different lifestyles. While Travis is often on the road touring, Kylie, who runs her business in Southern California, sticks close to home for work and to be with daughter Stormi. So, Travis' lyrics could be noting Kylie's chose to "hibernate" while he's busy performing all over the world.