Three years after Carrie Fisher's untimely death, her force lives on in her daughter, Billie Lourd.

The late icon passed away on Dec. 27 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly," a statement released on behalf of Billie by the family spokesman said. "Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers."

On Friday, the anniversary of the actress' passing, her famous daughter took to Instagram with a powerful musical tribute to her beloved mom by performing "Angel from Montgomery."

"TakeYourBrokenHeartAndTurnItIntoArt," she captioned the video. "You will lose someone you can't live without and your heart will be badly broken, and the bad news is that you never completely get over the loss of your beloved. But this is also the good news. They live forever in your broken heart that doesn't seal back up. And you come through. It's like having a broken leg that never heals perfectly—that still hurts when the weather gets cold, but you learn to dance with the limp. - Anne Lamott."