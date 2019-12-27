Jessie J is shining a flashlight on her emotions.

Just over a week ago, a source confirmed to E! News the songstress and her famous boyfriend, Channing Tatum, had called it quits after just over a year of dating. The source noted they parted ways as a couple, but are still good friends.

Despite any good terms, it seems the breakup is hitting the singer. "Delayed emotions are....well....Not so fun," she wrote on her Instagram Story late Thursday without any further explanation.

Earlier in the day, the star revisited a Robin Williamsclassic, Mrs. Doubtfire.

Her cryptic comment comes just a day after E! News learned Tatum is using a well-known dating app.