by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Dec. 27, 2019 7:19 AM
Jessie J is shining a flashlight on her emotions.
Just over a week ago, a source confirmed to E! News the songstress and her famous boyfriend, Channing Tatum, had called it quits after just over a year of dating. The source noted they parted ways as a couple, but are still good friends.
Despite any good terms, it seems the breakup is hitting the singer. "Delayed emotions are....well....Not so fun," she wrote on her Instagram Story late Thursday without any further explanation.
Earlier in the day, the star revisited a Robin Williamsclassic, Mrs. Doubtfire.
Her cryptic comment comes just a day after E! News learned Tatum is using a well-known dating app.
"He's been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it," a source shared with E! News. "He wants to have fun again and he doesn't care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street."
"A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining," the source added.
The actor, who finalized his divorce from ex-wife Jenna Dewan in November, seemed to also reflect on the year when he reposted this meme to his Instagram Story: "2019 basically said 'But did you die tho?'"
