George Michael's family is in mourning once again.

On Christmas—the anniversary of the superstar's death—younger sister Melanie Panayiotou passed away. The 55-year-old was found in her home after police were called to the North London residence, E! News can confirm. At this time, her death is not being treated as suspicious, according to the officials.

"We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly," the family's lawyer John Reid said in a statement to E!. "We would simply ask that the family's privacy be respected at this very sad time."

Three years prior, in 2016, the Wham! singer—born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou—was found dead in his Oxfordshire home by boyfriend Fadi Fawaz. "Its a xmas i will never forget finding your partner dead peacefully in bed first thing in the morning.." the hairstylist tweeted at the time. "I will never stop missing you xx." It was later revealed that the 53-year-old died of natural causes, with the coroner noting suffered from a dilated cardiomyopathy with myocarditis and fatty liver.