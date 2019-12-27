Lana Del Rey Pleads for Help After Her Family's Mementos Are Stolen

Lana Del Rey's Christmas was not so merry.

A day after the holiday, the songstress took to Twitter with a plea to anyone reading.

"Hoping everyone had a great holiday — wanted to make a quick announcement," she began. "This week, family mementos including my sisters entire retrospective were taken," the star continued, referencing her photographer sister Chuck Grant.

"I'd love to encourage whoever took it to please consider sending any of the scans of her previous work back to to us for a no questions asked reward," Del Rey continued.

The performer noted, "The work we lost can't be reproduced and exists nowhere but where it was."

"Thanks so much," she signed off. "Lana."