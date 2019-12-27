Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Kelly Clarkson's life would suck without husband Brandon Blackstock. It was also be, uh, quieter in her bedroom.
During a sit-down with Voice season 14 winner Brynn Cartelli for The Kelly Clarkson Show, the superstar decided to host an AMA, a.k.a. Ask Me Anything. And she meant anything. After chatting about their must-haves on a deserted island—what albums for Kelly, what food for Brynn—the 16-year-old asked about Kelly's night time routine.
"This is actually one I always think about because I see it in interviews all the time and I always think about asking everybody this because it's so interesting to me," she began. "What's the last thing you do before you go to bed every night?"
Though Brynn may have expected to hear about her skincare regimen or TV obsessions, Kelly delivered a delightfully candid (and impressive) response. "Well Brynn," a blushing Kelly said with a laugh, "I was single for many years, so…I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed."
"That's not a lie," the mom of River, 5, and Remy, 3, continued. "That's real and it's not weird. It's natural."
And Brynn couldn't help but applaud the American Idol alum. As she said, "And this is why America loves you." Yep!
Indeed, Kelly has felt immense passion for Brandon since they began dating in 2012.
"I never felt like, honesty, sexually attracted to anybody before him," the Grammy winner revealed in a 2017 interview. "And I'm not downing my exes. You know, everybody's different. But there was something about him."
"I honestly thought I was asexual—I'd never been turned on like that in my whole life," she added. "I was like, 'Oh that's that feeling...OK! That's what they were talking about in Waiting to Exhale. I just got it. I just didn't have a clue."
Today, her family makes her feel better than ever.
"Becoming a mother and a wife, I mean, it sounds funny, but I've never felt sexier," she has mused. "I've never felt more confident. I've never felt more empowered."
