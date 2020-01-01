Does Married at First Sight really work?

That's the question viewers will ask themselves when they are introduced to 10 brave individuals ready to say "I Do" to a complete stranger on tonight's season premiere of Lifetime's hit reality show.

But before that first meeting occurs and five couples are formed thanks to some trustworthy experts, one couple from the franchise is here to prove that love truly rules on the show.

"You have to realize you are evolving yourself and once you start to let that guard down, you realize you're not changing yourself for a bad reason, you're changing because you're evolving with your relationship. I guess that's where I could be at today," season 9 star Beth Bice shared with E! News exclusively. "Jamie and I definitely had some trials and normal tribulations...once you realize you have to evolve and don't fight changing yourself, I think that's when things start to flow and that's where I'm at with Jamie. We're definitely learning that we are evolving for a good reason."

Jamie Thompson added, "Beth and I had a lot of different opinions about how daily life should go, but we're trying to communicate that out and work through some of those things."