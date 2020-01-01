EXCLUSIVE!

Married at First Sight's Jamie and Beth Reveal Where Their Relationship Stands

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Jan. 1, 2020 4:00 AM

Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson, Married at First Sight

Instagram

Does Married at First Sight really work?

That's the question viewers will ask themselves when they are introduced to 10 brave individuals ready to say "I Do" to a complete stranger on tonight's season premiere of Lifetime's hit reality show.

But before that first meeting occurs and five couples are formed thanks to some trustworthy experts, one couple from the franchise is here to prove that love truly rules on the show.

"You have to realize you are evolving yourself and once you start to let that guard down, you realize you're not changing yourself for a bad reason, you're changing because you're evolving with your relationship. I guess that's where I could be at today," season 9 star Beth Bice shared with E! News exclusively. "Jamie and I definitely had some trials and normal tribulations...once you realize you have to evolve and don't fight changing yourself, I think that's when things start to flow and that's where I'm at with Jamie. We're definitely learning that we are evolving for a good reason."

Jamie Thompson added, "Beth and I had a lot of different opinions about how daily life should go, but we're trying to communicate that out and work through some of those things."

The Married at First Sight Season 10 Cast

Away from the cameras, the couple has been able to strengthen their bond and enjoy a private getaway to Costa Rica.

And despite some speculation from fan sites that there was trouble in paradise, the couple isn't paying attention to the critics.

Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson, Married at First Sight

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

"I kind of just shut it down to be honest. I've always been someone who doesn't really care what people have to say," Beth explained to us. "I just don't want that negative energy near me."

Jamie added, "Now that the show has been off the air, people have reached out and those who follow us are truly fans. It's a great source of inspiration because people tell us keep communicating, stay focused on what's important."

To this date, the couple is still in touch with the experts especially Dr. Viviana Coles. Beth recently caught up with Gregory Okotie and Deonna McNeill and says they have "gotten even more closer" as a couple.

And while newlywed life still brings a fair share of challenges, Jamie and Beth are grateful to be experiencing life together.

"I hope the fans takeaway that we had a lot of passion and in the beginning, we didn't know how to direct that passion towards each other but as we fell more in love, we learned how to show that passion in a more meaningful way," Jamie shared with E! News.

Jason Carrion, Cortney Hendrix, Married At First Sight

FYI

Jason Carrion & Cortney Hendrix

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Divorced with Jason currently engaged

Doug Hehner, Jamie Otis, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Doug Hehner & Jamie Otis

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and Proud Parents 

Monet Bell, Vaughn Copland, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Monet Bell & Vaughn Copland

Finale Status: Separated 

Current Status: Divorced

Jaclyn Methuen, Ryan Ranellone, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Jaclyn Methuen & Ryan Ranellone

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Davina Kullar, Sean Varricchio, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Davina Kullar & Sean Varricchio

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced 

Ryan De Nino, Jessica Castro, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Ryan De Nino & Jessica Castro

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after Jessica filed a restraining order

Ashley Doherty, David Norton, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Ashley Doherty & David Norton

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Samantha Role, Neil Bowlus, Married At First Sight

Zach Dilgard/A+E Networks

Samantha Role & Neil Bowlus

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Vanessa Nelson, Tres Russell, Married At First Sight

A+E Networks

Vanessa Nelson & Tres Russell

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced 

Lillian Vilchez, Tom Wilson, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Lillian Vilchez & Tom Wilson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced after 14 months of marriage 

Heather Seidel, Derek Schwartz, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Heather Seidel & Derek Schwartz

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Divorced

Sonia Granados, Nick Pendergrast, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sonia Granados & Nick Pendergrast

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced; Nick now father of twins with girlfriend Heather Yerrid 

Cody Knapek, Danielle DeGroot, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Cody Knapek & Danielle DeGroot

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Sheila Downs, Nate Duhon, Married at First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Sheila Downs & Nate Duhon

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced

Ashley Petta, Anthony DAmico, Married At First Sight

Karolina Wojtasik/A+E Networks

Ashley Petta & Anthony D'Amico

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together and proud parents to a baby girl

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Molly Duff & Jonathan Francetic

Finale Status: Not Together

Current Status: Divorced. And in April 2019, he got engaged to the show's marriage counselor, Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Jaclyn Schwartzberg & Ryan Buckley

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing after 10 months of marriage

Married at First Sight, Season 6

Courtney Hizey Photography & Emily Maultsby

Shawniece Jackson & Jephte Pierre

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and proud parents to a baby girl 

Danielle Bergman, Bobby Dodd, Married at First Sight, reality TV dating shows

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Danielle Bergman & Bobby Dodd

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Married and recently welcomed a baby girl

Mia Bally, Tristan Thompson, Married at First Sight

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Mia Bally & Tristan Thompson

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorced. 

Thompson is now engaged to Rachel Ashley, writing on Instagram, "We are all created for a purpose. I've identified mine. Loving and serving God. And now loving and leading you. You are a Queen. There's no one else like you. I want to spend the rest of my life with you as My partner. My equal. My love. Thank you Amor. SHE SAID YES!" 

Amber Martorana, Dave Flaherty, Married at First Sight, reality TV dating shows

Lifetime/Kinetic Content

Amber Martorana & Dave Flaherty

Finale Status: Together

Current Status: Divorcing

Married at First Sight, Kristine Killingsworth, Keith Dewar

Terrance Harrison

Keith Dewar & Kristine Killingsworth

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Will Guess, Jasmine McGriff

Terrance Harrison

Jasmine McGriff & Will Guess

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Stephanie Sersen, AJ Vollmoeller

Terrance Harrison

AJ Vollmoeller & Stephanie Sersen

Finale Status: Married

Current Status: Married 

Married at First Sight, Luke Cuccurullo, Kate Sisk

Terrance Harrison

Kate Sisk & Luke Cuccurullo

Finale Status: Divorcing

Current Status: Married 

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Gregory Okotie & Deonna McNeill

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Matthew Gwynne & Amber Bowles

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Getting Divorced

Elizabeth Bice, Jamie Thompson, Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Elizabeth Bice & Jamie Thompson

Finale Status: Together 

Current Status: Together

Married At First Sight, Season 9

JCM Photography- Asheville, NC

Keith Manley & Iris Caldwell

Finale Status: Separated

Current Status: Getting Divorced

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) season 10 premieres January 1 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime.

