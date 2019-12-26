Kylie Jenner is really into Beanie Babies.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended friends Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber's Paddle8 charity auction benefiting LIFT Los Angeles and Inner-City Arts. E! News learned on Thursday, the day after Christmas, that Kylie recently bought one of the items on display, a green crystal and cast resin limited-edition "Erin" Beanie Baby valued at $12,000 and created by artist Dan Life.

The 9.5-inch blinged-out doll features a shamrock symbol on its chest. Five such Beanie Babies were made available for purchase.

During the auction, Justin performed for the guests, as did Kylie! The reality star grabbed the mic to reenact her viral 2-second wake-up song for daughter Stormi Webster, "Rise and Shine."

Kylie's mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble also attended the event.

Speaking of glam green, kylie recently attended the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party with Stormi, where the two were twinning in coordinating emerald outfits.