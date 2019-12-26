It's been a long road to reconciliation between Imagine Dragons singer Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman, and they just made it even more official.

The 32-year-old musician's wife revealed on Instagram late on Wednesday, Christmas Day, that he proposed to her again. In April 2018, Reynolds announced that he and Volkman, 39, had split after seven years of marriage. This past January, he said the two were "rebuilding" their relationship. In October, they welcomed a baby boy, Valentine, who joins their three daughters Arrow, 7, and 2-year-old twins Gia and Coco.

"Well, the last two years have been transformative to say the least," Volkman wrote, alongside a photo of her wearing a diamond engagement ring. "I've never caused so much hurt or been so hurt by another human in my life. It took us a long time to really see each other. We weren't reckless at all. In fact we were so careful that we didn't do what we needed to do. We didn't listen to who we were. We loved each other at the expense of everything. Two different backgrounds, and practically two different generations."