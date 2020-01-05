Rock This Red Carpet Eye Look IRL: A Step by Step Guide

You may not be a Hollywood star (yet!), but that doesn't mean you don't have red carpet occasions in your life! But according to L'Oréal Paris celebrity makeup artist Sir John, there's one key thing to keep in mind when you're doing red carpet makeup: punctuation.

"There's so many red carpet moments, and red carpet looks, in everyday life," says Sir John. "It could be a wedding, some kind of special event, or even date night, but punctuation is key—maybe a statement lip or statement eyes, or it could even be just two or three coats of mascara."

No doubt about it, the eyes have it this award season, with a dramatic focus on lashes and lids that wow the crowd from miles away. But before you dive in with shadow and mascara, make sure you build a proper foundation—with foundation, of course. Sir John likes doing a multi-foundation approach, using a mattifying foundation in the T-zone and a glowy, more luminous foundation on the sides of your face.