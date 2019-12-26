The West family is in the building!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were the epitome of chic this Christmas Eve. The couple, joined by kids North West, 6, Saint West, 4, Chicago West, 1, and Psalm West, 7 months, donned stylish ensembles for the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, held this year at Kourtney Kardashian's house. For the holiday bash, Kim dressed in a jaw-dropping off-the-shoulder Dior dress, while Kanye looked effortlessly cool in sunglasses beside her.

Kimye's kids also dressed in stylish outfits for the party, with North wearing a pink suit, which she paired with high pigtail buns. North's younger sister, Chicago, also wore her hair in the same style, along with a velvet tracksuit. Meanwhile, Saint, who sat on his dad's shoulder, could be seen rocking a similar style to the Grammy winner. Kim and Kanye's youngest child, Psalm, donned a onesie for the party.

It was a special night for the family, specifically Kanye, who got to see his Sunday Service choir perform at the bash.