Pregnant Jenna Dewan Gift Wraps Her Bump For the Holidays

by emily belfiore | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 7:21 AM
Jenna Dewan is all wrapped up in Christmas—literally!
On Wednesday, the pregnant star showed off her growing bump on Instagram, which she adorably dressed up with a row of festive Christmas bows. Cradling her "gift," she captioned the post, "Merry Christmas everyone! Wishing you all love and peace in your heart today and every day. Best gift ever right here."
The World of Dance star tagged boyfriend of over one year Steve Kazee in the post, who gave her a sweet holiday shout-out on his Instagram. "Merry Xmas Baby," he wrote, sharing a picture of Jenna holding her bump among a stunning display of Christmas trees and twinkly lights. She commented on the picture, writing, "Thank you for giving me the best Xmas gift."
Jenna and Steve announced that they were expecting their first child together in September. Taking to Instagram, the expectant mother, who shares daughter Everly with ex Channing Tatum, made the announcement with a a precious post featuring her 6-year-old.
"Becoming a mother is quite simply the absolute best most incredible thing that has ever happened to me," the Gracefully You author said. "@stevekazee you are a gift from above and i couldn't be more excited to be expanding our family together...! Thank you guys for all the love!!"
Even with a new baby on the way, Jenna revealed that making the holidays extra special for Everly is her top priority. Speaking with E! News' Carissa Culiner, the mom-to-be shared her Christmas traditions, which include a visit from the Ornament Fairy.
"Well, we have an ornament fairy that comes every day," she said. "Listen, everything all goes back to, like, Evie and fairies, but we have an ornament fairy, so she gets an ornament every day...Also the fairy forgets sometimes and has to be like, 'The fairy was really busy last night. She's going to bring two tomorrow 'cause she had so many houses to go to.' I've had that problem as well."
We're sure the little one can't wait to meet her new baby brother or sister. Back in October, Jenna revealed that her daughter is already a proud big sister during her visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
"I knew she would be happy ‘cause she's been asking for this," she told guest host Sean Hayes. "But as soon as she found out she started crying. She was like, ‘This is the best day of my life!'"
She added, "Everywhere we go, she pulls up my shirt, so everywhere we go she'll be like, ‘There's a baby in this belly!' And then she's like, ‘Don't you wanna touch it?'…She's so proud."
