Lindsey Vonn Proposes to Fiancé P.K. Subban on Christmas

Lindsey Vonn celebrated Christmas with another proposal!

Months after getting engaged to her longtime love P.K. Subban, the Olympian revealed that she popped the question on Wednesday and gifted her fiancé an engagement ring of his own.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me... and he said yes," she wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself and the pro NHL player donning matching pajamas posing with their fur babies. "We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can't wait to marry you babe #merrychristmas #happyanniversary #equality #raisethebar."

Subban asked the retired alpine ski racer to marry him in August with a stunning emerald engagement ring. While attending the MTV Video Music Awards in October, the couple opened up about their engagement with E! News.