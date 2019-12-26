Nothing like a little holiday PDA!

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez put their love on display with a festive Instagram post. Donning matching flannel pajamas, the newly-engaged couple shared a sweet kiss in front of their Christmas tree.

"Don't need no mistletoe...Merry Christmas everyone!!!" J-Lo captioned the adorable pic. "I love you and wish you all the happiest most beautiful holiday ever."

From the looks of it, the Lopez-Rodriguez clan had an amazing Christmas. The former New York Yankee shared snapshots from their holiday celebrations, including a candid shot of the "Jenny From The Block" singer in awe as she opened her gift. She's holding a tiny box, so we're guessing jewelry was involved.

A-Rod also nailed his gift for Jennifer's 10-year-old son Max, who got a life-sized replica of Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet from Avengers: Endgame. Feeling the holiday spirit, he wrote, "Merry Christmas everyone."