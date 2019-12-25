Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Christmas Celebration Proves They're Stronger Than Ever

Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus

Instagram/Miley Cyrus

This year, it's a party in Nashville.

Miley Cyrusand Cody Simpson are celebrating their first Christmas together as a couple at home in Tennessee with her family. Taking to Instagram Story, the "Slide Away" singer shared a black and white snap of her and Cody around the tree with mom Tish Cyrus, dad Billy Ray Cyrus and siblings Trace, Braison and Brandi. (Younger sister Noah Cyrus is spending the holidays in L.A.) Alongside a black heart, she wrote, "Merry Xmas." 

The cozy group shot comes just hours after she shared the family's official Christmas pictures, which captured the sevensome posing on their balcony, on the couch and outside their home. As Miley captioned the heartwarming pictures, "Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family."

Seeing Miley and Cody together for the holidays is the gift fans were hoping for. After all, more recently, many wondered if the duo's nearly four month romance had officially run its course. In fact, just last weekend Cody was seen walking around NYC with Playboy model Jordy Murray. (For what it's worth, she is currently dating Cody's pal, actor Ryan McCarthy.)

Photos

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson's Hottest Pics

Then, days later, while partying at the Big Apple's Little Sister club, the Aussie was seen "dancing behind the DJ booth with a bunch of girls," a source told E! News, noting that at one point, a woman "kissed him on the lips."

But before you panic, he insists he did not cheat on Miley. In a statement to E!, his agent confirmed "there is absolutely no truth to this this story. Cody went out with a friend and all the rest is fabricated period."

Indeed, if anything the their relationship may only get more serious from this point forward. After all, as E! News confirmed on Tuesday, Miley and ex Liam Hemsworth have finally reached a settlement in their divorce.

"Its a relief for both of them that they can move on legally from one another and fully put this behind them," a source shared with E!. "They are both very much ready to move on and untangle whatever affairs were left to figure out. They are happy to close this chapter of their lives."

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

