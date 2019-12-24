by Corinne Heller | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 8:54 PM
It's the most wonderful time of the year for fans of Keeping Up With the Kardashians...the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party!
And with that come uber glamorous holiday fashions from the famous family, and for some of them, matching looks! Kylie Jenner and 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster were twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo emerald green silk dresses.
Kylie sported a slinky off-the-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and a giant side bow. She paired the look with metallic green nail polish and pumps and an emerald and diamond choker. Stormi's dress featured a flared skirt, cap sleeves and a sash.
"Merry Christmas Eve," Kylie wrote, adding, "Most wonderful time of the year."
This year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party is being held at Kourtney Kardashian's house this year. Kris Jenner has usually thrown the bash at her home. Kim Kardashian took over hosting duties last year.
Sia gave a Christmas-themed performance at the party, as seen in videos posted on Kim and Khloe Kardashian's Instagram Stories.
Kim posted on her feed a video of the festive decorations adorning the entrance to Kourtney's house—rows and rows of poinsettias and candles.
"This is so beautiful!" she said.
The party also featured a group of carolers to greet the guests.
See photos from the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party:
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
"Most wonderful time of the year," Kylie wrote on Instagram.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The two are twinning in custom-made Ralph & Russo dresses.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie paired her dress with an emerald and diamond choker.
Article continues below
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Rows and rows of poinsettias and candles adorn the entrance to Kourtney Kardashian's house.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Christmas carolers greet the guests at Kourtney Kardashian's house.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
We see you, Khloe!
Article continues below
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Guess who?
Instagram / Sofia Richie
Kourtney Kardashian's ex and Sofia Richie's boyfriend gets ready for the party.
Instagram / Sofia Richie
The model and Scott Disick's girlfriend takes a mirror selfie before the bash.
Article continues below
Instagram / Sofia Richie
The model and Scott Disick's girlfriend strikes a pose.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
The reality star showcases her glamorous look.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie takes a selfie video.
Article continues below
Earlier in the day, Kylie shared videos of her and ex Travis Scott's big surprise for their 1 and 1/2-year-old daughter Stormi Webster: A visit from her favorite Trolls character, Poppy.
A day before, Kylie shared a YouTube video showing Kris surprising Stormi with an enormous playhouse in the backyard.
Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians on Sundays at 9/8c only on E!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?