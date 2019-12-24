by Corinne Heller | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 7:27 PM
Adele, Kylie Jenner, Fergie, Miley Cyrus and Andy Cohen are just some of the stars who have shared their holiday pics this season.
In the days before Christmas, Adele got all glammed up and channeled old Hollywood for a festive photo shoot. Kylie surprised daughter Stormi Webster with some early presents.
Cohen lit Hanukkah candles with his baby son Benjamin.
Fergie spent Christmas Eve with her son Axl, while Neil Patrick Harris spent his with husband David Burtka, their twins, Harper and Gideon, and their dogs. Miley spent the holidays with her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, and her siblings.
"Happy Holidays from America's most dysfunctional family," she wrote on Instagram.
Victoria Beckham shared a sweet Christmas Eve photo of husband David Beckham with their sons Cruz Beckham, Romeo Beckham and Brooklyn Beckham. The two are also parents to daughter Harper Beckham.
"Happy Christmas!" Victoria wrote. "Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx"
See photos of stars celebrating the holidays:
Instagram / Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham shared this photo of husband David Beckham with their sons Cruz, Romeo and Brooklyn.
Instagram / Neil Patrick Harris
The How I Met Your Mother alum appears with husband David Burtka and their twins, Harper and Gideon.
Instagram / Christina Anstead
Christina appears with her and ex-husband and Flip or Flip co-star Tarek El Moussa's kids Taylor and Brayden and her and husband Ant Anstead's son Hudson.
Instagram / Fergie
The singer appears with her and ex Josh Duhamel's son.
Instagram / Miley Cyrus
The singer celebrated Christmas with her family.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie and ex Travis Scott surprised their daughter with a visit from her favorite Trolls character, Poppy.
Instagram/Getty Images
Just before the Christmas holiday, the singer posted on his Instagram a sweet photo of his 5-year-old daughter Royalty changing her 1-month-old baby brother Aeko's diaper on a play yard changing table.
The E! reality TV star is joined by gal pals Sofia Richie, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel.
Va va voom! The Grammy winner puts a sexy spin on the holidays alongside Santa Claus.
"I'm grateful for my peace and all my Xmas onesies," the actress shared online.
Rita Wilson, Laura Dern and more join the Friends star during the holidays.
"My Happy (Hanukkah) Place!" the actress wrote on Instagram. "Wishing love and happiness to all celebrating! I love y'all a latke!"
Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and more stars from Marvel's The Eternals get together for a holiday photo opp.
The Watch What Happens Live! host's first night of Hanukkah is made that much more special by his son Benjamin.
YouTube
Kris Jenner, AKA "Lovey," and Kylie surprise the adorable toddler with a massive playhouse for Christmas.
Baby's first Hanukkah! The Drake & Josh star shares a special moment with his son Max.
Frosty the Snowman never looked so good!
Chris Jackson/Getty Images/PA Wire
The British royal family's future kings make Christmas pudding with the Queen.
The comedian and his wife deck the halls in festive holiday sweaters.
"Sending love and light from our family to yours," the Catfish host shared on Instagram. "May your lives be filled with wonder and laughter. Happy Hanukkah."
It's a Wahlberg family Christmas for this longtime celeb couple.
Media-Mode / SplashNews.com
Home for Christmas! The A-listers arrive in their native Australia for the holiday.
"She got mad at me so she gave my number to all the kids and told them it was Santa's hotline," the pop star's longtime boyfriend teased on Instagram.
"When you surround yourself with amazing, creative people...the result is magical :)" the HGTV star shared online when spending time with his girlfriend.
"Is a Nightmare Before Christmas Card a thing?" the former Dancing With the Stars contestant joked on Instagram as his family wore matching Sant and Abel sleepwear.
"Happy Holidays!" the Orange Is the New Black star shared with her Instagram followers. "I hope you are able to enjoy some quality family time."
"It's beginning to look a lot like Dad can't find the top of his outfit," the Million Dollar Listing star shared online.
"To ensure that I don't have serious FOMO while spending it in the hospital on actual Christmas, we had our Christmas early," a pregnant Catherine Lowe shared on Instagram. "Plus, what do these kids know anyway. (Answer: Nothin?)."
"It might be national ugly sweater day, but I've got a beautiful family. Merry Christmas y'all," the country singer shared when wearing his festive Miller Lite sweater.
Scotty's Little Soldiers
The Duke of Sussex dresses up as Father Christmas on behalf of a U.K. charity supporting children who have lost a parent who served in the British Armed Forces.
"Santa stopped by to deliver an angel puppy so @adoravillegas named her Angel," the Big Brother and Amazing Race star shared. "We're super excited and totally recommend @sunnydayacres only 6 more days til' we can take her home."
Michael Williams/Startraksphoto
The American Idol judge joins Amazon and Santa in Delivering Smiles this holiday season at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles—Bell Gardens Clubhouse.
The British superstar enjoys a daddy-daughter date night at the ice skating rink.
Team MC / Live Nation Merchandise
All we want for Christmas is to visit the music superstar at her "Mariah Christmas" pop up shop at Shop Nation in New York City.
Brittany Brockie Photography
The Challenge couple get into the holiday spirit with matching pajamas and their furry friend.
She's decking the halls! The mom-to-be is absolutely glowing as she decorates her tree.
Matching Christmas pajamas make everything better.
The infamous ugly Christmas sweater lives on another year.
This mother-son pair is nailing their holiday style.
Christmas... but make it fashion.
"These beautiful kiddos did an amazing job performing on stage in front of a couple thousand people for their school holiday concert," the proud mama writes on Instagram.
The Hollywood A-lister spends time with the education activist over the holiday season.
It's a holly, jolly Christmas season for this celebrity family.
This Very Cavalarri couple couldn't get any cuter!
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star counts down until Christmas.
hudghtonphotography.co.uk
The music superstar attends "The holidays can be such a drag—a festive celebration with B. Åkerlund, Miranda Dickson and Absolut Elyx" in Los Angeles.
