Stormi Webster just got her first official visitor to her mini mansion...

On Christmas Eve, Kylie Jenner posted on Instagram photos and videos showing her 22-month-old daughter being treated to a surprise at-home visit from her favorite Trolls character, Poppy. It was co-coordinated by Travis Scott, the girl's dad and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's ex.

Kylie shared a video of the child dancing to her favorite Trolls musical number.

"We watch this four times a day!" Kylie says.

"Little does she know Poppy is about to surprise her," she wrote.

An actor wearing a Poppy costume then appears in the room as the video continues playing.

"Poppy!" Stormi exclaims, jumping up and down with excitement, as the actor follows suit.

The two then frolic together outside in Kylie's enormous backyard. They also hang out together inside the reality star's mansion, and Stormi receives a slew of Trolls gifts.