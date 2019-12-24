by Corinne Heller | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 6:37 PM
Stormi Webster just got her first official visitor to her mini mansion...
On Christmas Eve, Kylie Jenner posted on Instagram photos and videos showing her 22-month-old daughter being treated to a surprise at-home visit from her favorite Trolls character, Poppy. It was co-coordinated by Travis Scott, the girl's dad and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's ex.
Kylie shared a video of the child dancing to her favorite Trolls musical number.
"We watch this four times a day!" Kylie says.
"Little does she know Poppy is about to surprise her," she wrote.
An actor wearing a Poppy costume then appears in the room as the video continues playing.
"Poppy!" Stormi exclaims, jumping up and down with excitement, as the actor follows suit.
The two then frolic together outside in Kylie's enormous backyard. They also hang out together inside the reality star's mansion, and Stormi receives a slew of Trolls gifts.
"Give her a hug, baby! Poppy's here! Are you so happy?" Kylie asks, as the child plays with her new friend.
"Show Poppy your house!" Kylie adds.
Stormi then leads her new friend to her brand-new enormous playhouse, or rather play mansion, an early Christmas gift that grandma Kris Jenner had given her earlier in the week.
"Thank you @trolls & @travisscott for surprising Stormi," Kylie wrote. "Best day ever."
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi watches her favorite video.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Poppy surprises Stormi while she watches Trolls.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
...come in!
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Stormi shows Poppy around the backyard.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Poppy and Stormi share a sweet moment together.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Poppy and Stormi play by her new gifts.
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner thanks her ex and Stormi's dad Travis Scott for co-coordinating the surprise.
YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Stormi looks at their Christmas tree in awe.
YouTube / Kylie Jenner
...to Stormi's new playhouse!
YouTube / Kylie Jenner
This is an early Christmas gift from Stormi's grandmother, "Lovey" Kris Jenner.
YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Kylie used to have a playhouse just like this one.
YouTube / Kylie Jenner
...and make yourself at home.
YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Some of Kylie's old playhouse furniture was given to Stormi as well.
YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Stormi checks out her kitchen.
YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Kylie helps Stormi climb up a ladder to her loft.
YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Stormi looks at her mom and grandmother from her loft.
YouTube / Kylie Jenner
Stormi poses for a pic from her balcony.
Also on Christmas Eve, Kylie posted a video of her and Stormi baking sugar cookies together.
