Joe Giudice Reunites With His Daughters in Italy for Christmas

Together again!

Joe Giudice's daughters reunited with their father in Italy just in time for the holidays. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star shared footage of his children—Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice and Audriana Giudice—arriving at the airport on Tuesday. The proud papa greeted his kids with hugs and kisses.

"They are so cute," he wrote via Instagram. "So happy."

He also gushed over his loved ones as they put their suitcases in a car.

"Hi girls! Welcome to Italy again! I love yous," he said.

They also enjoyed a family dinner with fried calamari.

It's no secret Joe was excited about the visit. Last week, he posted footage of himself buying Fendi gifts for his daughters.

"It's been a while since I [bought] my angels a Christmas gift," he captioned the footage.

This wasn't the first time the young ladies had traveled to Italy to see their father. As fans will recall, Joe's daughters flew to Italy with their mother Teresa Giudice in November.