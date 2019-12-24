Drake Ends Rumored Feud With The Weeknd With "War" Single

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Dec. 24, 2019 1:44 PM

Drake, The Weeknd

Ollie Millington/WireImage

Friends again?

On Monday, the day before Christmas Eve, Drake released a new single and music video, "War," in which he appears to acknowledge his beef with The Weekndand also suggests that the two have put their differences aside.

"OVOXO link up, man don't drink up, me in the trillers," Drake raps, referring to their record labels OVO and XO. "Packs and sticks and cash and Baka, Gucci, P, and dealers / And the boy that sound like he sang on 'Thriller' / You know that's been my n---a yeah / We just had to fix things, family, 6 tings, we can't split up."

In January, The Weeknd released the single "Lost In The Fire" with Gesaffelstein and many fans speculated the one of its verses marked a diss against Drake with regard to his secret son, who the latter rapper acknowledged publicly only months earlier. Following the song's release, Drake reportedly unfollowed The Weeknd, his former protégé, on Instagram, sparking full-on feud rumors.

The Weeknd has not commented on "War."

Watch Drake's winter-themed music video for "War":

The video has been watched more than 4.5 million times.

