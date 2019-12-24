Bode Miller and Morgan Miller Reveal the Names of Their Twin Boys

World, meet Asher Miller and Aksel Miller.

Bode Miller and Morgan Miller revealed the names of their identical twin boys on Tuesday's episode of Today.

"For the most part, it's official because they have stockings with their names on it," the pro volleyball player told Natalie Morales. "We still go back and forth but we have decided on Asher and Aksel."

It looks like the proud parents have already gotten a sense of their 6-week-old sons' personalities, too.

"They're very different," Morgan said. "Asher is much more needy. He loves the attention; he loves being snuggled, whereas Aksel is much more, like, 'I'm OK if you're OK. And even if you're not OK, I'm OK.' He's just much more mellow."

Bode said seeing the newborns together is "one of the craziest things."

"They hold hands and they interlock arms," the former Olympic skier said. "They like being right next to each other. Obviously, that's been most of their lives so far."