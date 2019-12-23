Dean Unglert's Swiss vacation took a terrifying turn when he suffered several injuries in a skiing accident.

The Bachelor in Paradise star documented the incident via Instagram on Monday, revealing he was airlifted from the Swiss Alps and underwent surgery for a dislocated hip and fractured femur.

As Unglert described alongside a photo taken from his hospital bed, "all my life i've dreamt about skiing the swiss alps. how could you not? they're huge and beautiful and have some of the best snow in the world. today, however, was not my day. i was sending just a liiiiitle too hard and took a nasty spill which ultimately put me here. and since this is probably going to be the only pic i get in switzerland, i figured i gotta post it."

The reality TV personality said it took "about an hour" to get help after the accident, but quickly thereafter he was "airborne and in surgery."

In addition to a dislocated hip and fractured femur, four screws and a plate were put into Unglert's leg. Even still, the 28-year-old is counting his blessings.