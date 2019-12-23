Southern Charm star Naomie Olindo's beloved father, Joel Olindo, has passed away.

Naomie shared the unfortunate news in a heartfelt tribute shared to her Instagram on Monday, which was met by an outpouring of support from her Bravo co-stars and fans.

"I lost a piece of my heart last Friday," she shared alongside a photo of her mother holding her dad's hand in the hospital. "After privately fighting esophageal cancer for 12 excruciating months, my dad lost the only fight he's ever lost. He died peacefully surrounded by people that loved him more than words can explain."

Naomie's extremely close bond with her parents, as well as their family-owned restaurant in Charleston, is well documented on Southern Charm.

The reality TV star's post continued, "I missed him before he was even gone, and I can't imagine what this road will be like. If someone you love is fighting this horrible disease, please know my heart is with you and it truly aches for you. There aren't really words for this pain but I'm very thankful for the kindness and love our friends and family have shown my mom and me during the most difficult time of our life."