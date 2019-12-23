Ed Sheeran Recalls His 50-Pound Weight Loss Journey

Ed Sheeran famously sings about the shape of you, but it's the shape of him that he's talking about now.

In a newly posted episode of the Behind the Medal podcast, the Grammy-winning musician reflected on the changes he made to his diet and fitness that led to losing around 50 pounds.

As the star summarized of his fitness, he started music, then started smoking and then "it all kind of went out the window." Then, Sheeran stopped smoking nearly three years ago and started exercising. Noting he now "loves it," he shared his regimen consists of a 45-minute run in the morning followed by a swim or sit-ups, as compared with the 10-minute runs he used to do.

However, as he acknowledged, that wasn't always the case for the globe-trotting star. Sheeran recalled "ballooning" during his 2014-2015 X Tour followed by the Divide Tour in 2017.

He recalled being "15 to 16 stone," upwards of 224 pounds, at the time of the X Tour and beginning of Divide Tour, as compared to being "12 stone" now, or 168 pounds.