Adele Channels Old Hollywood Glamour in Stunning Christmas Photos

She's a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

It's not every day that we hear from Adele on social media but when she decides to share snippets of what she's up to, she does not disappoint.

And this morning was no exception. The "Someone Like You" singer took to Instagram to share some pictures from her what looks like her holiday party that happened over the weekend.

The 31-year-old singer looked flawless as she channeled Old Hollywood glamour with her look. Adele was pictured alongside The Grinch and Santa Claus wearing an elegant black satin dress and her hair in voluminous 50s waves. It's safe to say, she oozed Hollywood glamour.

On Instagram, alongside the pictures, she wrote, "We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch.

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x."

In a nutshell, her look was the perfect choice to ring in the holidays.