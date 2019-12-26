What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Amazon

by Katherine Riley | Thu., Dec. 26, 2019 4:30 AM

Happy post-holidays, shoppers! Now begins the season of returns, exchanges and getting what you really want—especially if someone was kind and smart enough to give you an Amazon gift card. Now, chances are you may already know exactly what you're gonna get with said card, but just in case, we've rounded up some items that we'll be getting with ours.

From the stylish Fitbit Versa 2 to the coveted Cinemood Portable Movie Theater, you'll find ways to treat yourself at all price points...

Fitbit Versa 2 Health & Fitness Smartwatch With Alexa

This wellness watch features heart rate-, sleep- and swim-tracking, works with Spotify and Pandora, and has Amazon Alexa built in. The chic Bordeaux/Copper Rose design is exclusive to Amazon.

$200 Amazon
Cinemood Portable Movie Theater

Create your own movie theater anywhere you go! This portable, smart mini projector creates up to 12-feet projection in a darker environment. No connection to computer or wall outlet is needed. Access and stream Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube directly directly on Cinemood to enjoy anywhere, without WiFi.

$400
$266 Amazon
Kodak Photo Printer Dock

This convenient printer dock lets you print photos direct from your smartphone; includes android dock pin & free iOS lightning adapter. A holiday best-seller, snap it up while it's still in stock!

$122 Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Noise-Cancelling Headphones With Alexa

Clear away the distractions of the world, and focus on what matters most. Go deeper into your music, work and passions with no noise in the way. Plus, with Amazon Alexa, you can enjoy entertainment, get information and manage your day.

$349
$279 Amazon
Ninja Air Fryer

Still don't have that air fryer? Well now is the time to buy it, friend. Air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate food to your heart's (and tummy's) content with this best-seller—going for $99.99 on Amazon.

$130
$100 Amazon
Amazon Prime Membership

This is our favorite item on this list. We love our Prime membership. You get fast, free delivery, can watch thousands of movies and TV shows with Prime Video, stream millions of songs and thousands of playlists; plus also score free Kindle e-books, unlimited photo storage, exclusive access to deals, Twitch, and much more. What are you waiting for?

$39-$119 Amazon

