What to Blow Your Gift Cards on at Sephora

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy post-holidays, shoppers! Now begins the season of returns, exchanges and getting what you really want—especially if someone was kind and smart enough to give you a gift card to Sephora. Now, chances are you may already know exactly what you're gonna get with said card, but just in case, we've rounded up some items that we'll be getting with ours.

From the new Melt Cosmetics Radioactive Pressed Pigment Palette to the coveted Dyson Airwrap Styler, you'll find ways to treat yourself at all price points...