Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for American Influencer Awards
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and Lala Kentis celebrating with her future family.
The Vanderpump Rules star is engaged to The Irishman producer Randall Emmett, making her a soon-to-be stepmother to his two daughters, London, 9, and Rylee, 6. Their mom is the producer's ex-wife, You actress Ambyr Childers. And the five just proved they've become quite the family unit in a new video on Instagram.
On Sunday night, the 48-year-old posted a sweet video of Lala, 29, describing the perks of the gift she got Ambyr, 31. London and Rylee are watching as the two women chat and their dad films.
In the clip, the reality star is heard saying, "You cook, right?" As Ambyr quipped in response, "Yeah, ish."
As Lala continued, referencing one of the two kids, "She was like, ‘My mom would love that!' And I was like, ‘I'm getting her one.'"
For his part, Randall couldn't help but gush over the beautiful sight.
As his caption read, "Happy Chanukah and Merry Christmas, a very special one for so many reasons. @ambyrchilders @lalakent #modernfamily."
And the holiday bonding didn't end there! Lala also posted a photo of her and the Netflix star to her Instagram Story Sunday night, showing off the necklace she got from the actress' jewelry line.
"Christmas came early to me, from me," she wrote in her caption. "See what I got from @ambyrchilders jewelry."
She modeled the jewelry in her following post on her story, then she added a product shot of the necklace. As she wrote in her caption, "Ambyr pulled from her Native American roots to make this beautiful piece. It is the symbol of sisterhood. I am obsessed."
It seems as though these two ladies have patched up their slight drama from this summer.
In August, the actress called Lala out for posting photos of her daughters online without her approval.
"Since you don't want to answer my text messages, I'll try here," Ambyr wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "Lala, I appreciate your love towards my children, but until you're officially their stepmother, please refrain from posting my children on social media! I hope [you] understand where I'm coming from. Many thanks."
Now, it looks like there's nothing but love to see here!
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal.)
E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!