Best Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Deals 2019

If you missed out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, it's OK fellow procrastinators: enter Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack Sale. Whether you're doing holidays big or little this year, one thing you can't deny is a great sale. The Clear The Rack Sale features up to 90% off fashion, beauty, and home so you take home all your favorite designer brands—Free People, Madewell, Nike, Something Navy, Topshop, Urban Decay—at severely discounted prices.

Maybe you've been saving up for Michael Kors puffer jacket all year? Now's the time to score one! Maybe you've been eyeing some Sam Edelman leather booties this coming winter season? What's stopping you from taking them home today? Especially when they are drastically marked down. Our favorite? This luxe cashmere hat and scarf set, of course.

The sale lasts through January 1, 2020 and free shipping applies for orders over $89!

Here are five of our favorites below.