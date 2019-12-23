The best way to spread Christmas cheer is blasting Taylor Swift's "Christmas Tree Farm" loud for all to hear, right?

On Monday, the Cats star treated fans to a behind the scenes vlog-styled video of the creation of her new holiday track. Breaking down the inspiration for the song's catchy melody, Swift explained that she wanted "Christmas Tree Farm" to be a joyful escape for listeners.

"So, the idea I have for the song is ‘Christmas Tree Farm' because I grew up on one, you know what I mean?" she said into the camera. "These are chords I don't usually use—it's about how, like, you're in the city and you're stressed out and your life is feeling really, like, low, but in your heart it's Christmas tree farm."

Documenting the 24-hour songwriting and recording process she embarked on with producer Jimmy Naples, Swift took viewers along as she workshopped different lyrics and chords for the fan-favorite song.