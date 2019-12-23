by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 10:00 AM
Lifetime is no stranger to ripped-from-the-headlines movies, but have any looked as chilling as Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer? E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at the brand-new trailer for the upcoming movie based on the real-life murders and confessions that rocked the country.
The trailer above features Odd Mom Out veteran Sean Kleier as Chris Watts going through a lie detector test interrogation regarding the whereabouts of his wife Shanann Watts (How I Met Your Mother's Ashley Williams) and whether he ever lost his temper with his family as scenes of abuse flash on the screen. It's a chilling trailer that sets the stage for Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer. Brooke Smith plays CBI agent Tammy Lee, who was instrumental in bringing Watts to justice.
Click play on the video above to see the haunting trailer.
The public first met Watts when he tearfully pleaded to TV cameras for the safe return of his pregnant wife and their two daughters. As the story spread, Watts was at the center as a distraught husband and father. But everything changed when he failed a lie detector test and confessed to the murders, eventually revealing the details.
Michael Nankin directed the movie with a script by Barbara Marshall. Get an even more detailed sneak peek at the movie below.
Ashley Williams plays Shanann Wtts in the new Lifetime movie about the murder of the Watts family.
Sean Kleier plays Chris Watts in the new movie. Chris Watts confessed to the murders of his family in November 2018.
Sean Kleier and Ashley Williams star in Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.
Viewers may know Sean Kleier from Odd Mom Out.
Sean Kleier and Ashley Williams star in Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.
Brooke Smith plays CBI agent Tammy Lee.
Ashley Williams and Sean Kleier star as Shanann and Chris Watts in Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer.
Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer premieres Saturday, Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime. As part of the network's Stop Violence Against Women campaign, a PSA featuring resources on domestic abuse, crisis help lines and other valuable information will after the movie. Following that, be on the lookout for Beyond the Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy at 10 p.m. on Lifetime. The special includes never-before-seen footage and new interviews with Tammy Lee and Shanann's close friends Cassandra Rosenberg and Cindy DeRosset.
