When you're working and living in as close quarters as the crew on Below Deck, it's easy for nerves to fray. And in the below exclusive sneak peek, viewers get a first look at how tense things have become for Kate Chastain and Ashton Pienaar.

In the exclusive preview, the crew is coming down from a really tough charter, so everyone spent some time blowing off steam at the bars. After another phone call between Tanner Sterback and his mom, the gang really gets going with the "Oh, Tan" impersonations. But things take a turn when Kate says, "What else do you guys want to talk about besides Tanner's mom? Ashton, what's going on with your mom?"

"Really? That was such a f—king weak blow," Ashton says.

But Kate just says they were talking about Tanner's mom, so she inquired about his.