by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 9:00 AM
When you're working and living in as close quarters as the crew on Below Deck, it's easy for nerves to fray. And in the below exclusive sneak peek, viewers get a first look at how tense things have become for Kate Chastain and Ashton Pienaar.
In the exclusive preview, the crew is coming down from a really tough charter, so everyone spent some time blowing off steam at the bars. After another phone call between Tanner Sterback and his mom, the gang really gets going with the "Oh, Tan" impersonations. But things take a turn when Kate says, "What else do you guys want to talk about besides Tanner's mom? Ashton, what's going on with your mom?"
"Really? That was such a f—king weak blow," Ashton says.
But Kate just says they were talking about Tanner's mom, so she inquired about his.
"If you think you're such a f—king better person, for calling my mother out and bringing it up as f—king Tanner's mom…No, no. Hold on. Get the f—k over yourself, Kate," Ashton says as he gets up to face Kate in the car.
Everyone is clearly confused here.
"That's my family," Ashton says. But that's Tanner's family too, Kate says. "Psycho," she adds.
And they're off! Ashton's back up and in Kate's face while the moving car continues back to home base. "What gives you the right?" Ashton repeatedly asks before…punching the window.
Things have been tense between Ashton and Kate all season. Viewers will remember the last crew night out ended with a drunken misunderstanding between Kate and Brian De Saint Pern, Kate crying and thinking everyone hates her and then Ashton and Kate having it out over lateness and Ashton's refusal to tell the crew to respect her and her higher rank.
Below Deck airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
