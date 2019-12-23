by Chris Harnick | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 6:25 AM
A number of relationships on 90 Day Fiancé are in precarious places as of episode eight of season seven.
When viewers last saw Anna and Mursel, she told him if he wanted to get married, he'd have to tell his family about her three children. After putting it off for as long as possible, Mursel dialed up his family back home in Turkey and did just that because he wants to get married and was worried Anna would send him back to Turkey if he didn't. Well, not it looks like he might be going back to Turkey anyway.
After calling his family, his mom told him to go back home. They told him they do not want Anna in the family and said everybody was talking about him and why he left Turkey for an American woman. "They don't want you," Mursel told Anna.
So, what now? He said he's going to leave and go back home.
Meanwhile…
Mike and Natalie
Natalie's breakdown was in full swing. According to her, the kids she has yet to have with Mike need to see both parents on the same page. The kids cannot see the parents having any differences, she said, so Mike with his belief in aliens is at odds with her belief in God. Same with her vegetarianism and his meat eating. For Mike, he said his time in Ukraine has been eye-opening because all of their differences are coming out.
After Natalie shut the cameras out, Mike went for a walk to cool down. Several hours and beers later, he returned, still unsure about where the relationship stood. During their conversation, Mike said he felt like she was continuously attacking him, and that he's done everything he can to accommodate her, but the same was not done for him.
They talked it out and seem to be on an OK foot right now. Mike even came clean about his debt.
Michael and Juliana
The hot topic of the prenup continued to rear its head for Michael and Juliana. While taking his kids indoor rock climbing, the couple hashed things out—again. And they totally missed the kids climbing. While the kids ascended to new heights, Juliana kept harping on the time they broke up once and he left her high and dry with no funds. So, Michael gave in. He said they would not do a prenup and no matter what happened between them, the kids would be fine, as would Juliana. "It's not something that we need," Michael said, noting he just wants to hope for the best and is confident their relationship will work out.
After all this, does Juliana trust Michael? "I don't trust anyone," she said.
Angela and Michael
It was the moment fans knew was coming: Michael was deemed ineligible to receive the K-1 visa. "I'm sitting here not believing this s—t," Angela said about the teary phone call they had. Now, Angela has declared, "You bet your ass I'm going to find a loophole." After all, she said, she's a taxpayer. Meanwhile, Michael met up with the "goofballs" and got into a fight with one of them after he called Angela trashy.
Robert and Anny
Robert and son Bryson helped Anny celebrate her birthday with a cake and toast. And since it was Anny's birthday, she got to decide what to do and her choice was simple, she just wanted to go to a strip club.
At the strip club, Robert said he did not enjoy himself and that Anny having more fun than him was "odd." Now, Robert said he thinks she has some secrets and there are a lot of red flags. In a confessional he asked if she was a stripper. Anny deemed that a stupid question. Then, the day after the strip club trip, Robert asked if she'd ever been with a woman. Anny admitted she'd been touched and kissed. So, if he wanted to have a threesome for his birthday, they could. "That's a nice surprise," she told him. But Robert said no. "So boring," she said.
Tania and Syngin
Tania was living it up in Costa Rica learning about herbal remedies. Syngin, meanwhile, was seen outside in his bathrobe brushing his hair and singing. He then helped himself to some of Tania's mother's liquor for his coffee. This did not sit well with Tania's mother, who Syngin said is basically his best friend…and it's not the best. Syngin said he's lonely in the shed and feels abandoned. Meanwhile, Tania was seen going out in Costa Rica and learning to dance. She told him to take advantage of her absence and to do research and take a woodworking workshop.
Blake and Jasmin
The two went on a double date with Blake's friends. Jasmin seemed to not want anything to do with the friends…and said so. "I'm not trying to make close friends here in the United States," she said, noting she has her sister already. While out, it seemed like Blake's friends weren't sold on her or her desire to just be a stay-at-home mom…especially when they haven't even decided when they were going to have kids.
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.
