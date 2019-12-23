Hilary Duff’s Wedding Dress Features a Sweet Nod To Her Kids

Hilary Duff's wedding dress is what dreams are made of!

Going behind the scenes of her fittings with Vogue, the Lizzie McGuire star opened up about the inspiration for her stunning Jenny Packham gown and revealed the special way she paid tribute to her children Luca, 7, and Banks, 14 months.

For her and husband Matthew Koma's big day, Hilary recruited the British designer to create her dream dress, which she wanted to be simply elegant but also make a big statement. Taking her vision into consideration, Jenny created an ivory body-hugging gown that featured dramatic shoulders and cascading cape-like sleeves.

Speaking with her longtime stylist Jessica Paster, the duo shared that their favorite parts of the dress are the bespoke details Jenny included—starting with the tiny buttons that line the back of the gown and the embroideries for their family featured underneath the train.

"There's a sweet little embroidery with our initials," Hilary said. "There's a 'M' and an 'H' and then the date of our wedding. And over here, there's initials for our kids. There's Luca's and Banks' and they're part of our ceremony and, obviously, the biggest part of our life."