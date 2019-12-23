Cody Simpson’s Sister Denies He Split From Miley Cyrus Amid New Rumors

Don't believe the rumors.

On Sunday, Cody Simpson's sister Alli Simpson confirmed that he's still dating Miley Cyrus despite rumors that their relationship had run its course. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the singer said, "Yes, [they're] together for sure."

Fans suspected that the musicians had broken up when Cody was spotted with Playboy magazine's December 2019 Playmate Jordy Murray. But, Alli insists that the two are just friends. "She is his best friend, [actor] Ryan McCarthy's girlfriend of a few years," she told the outlet. "He's visiting him for a couple days."   

Shortly after Cody and Jordy's outing, the "Mother's Daughter" singer shared a link to a recording of her holiday track "Sad Christmas Song," further hinting at a split.

"A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays," Miley wrote on Instagram. "Was feeling like s--t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!"

"If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!" she said. "You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!"

Miley and the "Golden Thing" singer began dating in October, shortly after ending her whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter and sudden separation fromLiam Hemsworth. Since then, the duo have been putting their love on full display on social media with several PDA-packed photos, but have been laying low in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, the pair put on a performance of "Old Town Road" with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus at the Happy Hippie Foundation and My Friend's Place holiday party. Prior to their jam session, they joined Miley's family for Thanksgiving. Sister Noah Cyrus shared a picture from their intimate festivities, writing, "Extremely thankful for everyone at the table."

"Cody came out to Nashville for Miley's birthday and stayed for Thanksgiving," a source told E! News at the time. "Miley's family loves Cody and was happy to have him stay. They all celebrated the holiday together at Miley's family house. Everyone gets along very well and Miley's siblings have welcomed Cody in. Their relationship is fun and easy. He's one of the crew."

