Cody Simpson’s Sister Denies He Split From Miley Cyrus Amid New Rumors

Don't believe the rumors.

On Sunday, Cody Simpson's sister Alli Simpson confirmed that he's still dating Miley Cyrus despite rumors that their relationship had run its course. Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, the singer said, "Yes, [they're] together for sure."

Fans suspected that the musicians had broken up when Cody was spotted with Playboy magazine's December 2019 Playmate Jordy Murray. But, Alli insists that the two are just friends. "She is his best friend, [actor] Ryan McCarthy's girlfriend of a few years," she told the outlet. "He's visiting him for a couple days."

Shortly after Cody and Jordy's outing, the "Mother's Daughter" singer shared a link to a recording of her holiday track "Sad Christmas Song," further hinting at a split.

"A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays," Miley wrote on Instagram. "Was feeling like s--t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!"