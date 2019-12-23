Lizzo's Throwback Photo Will Inspire You to Chase Your Dreams

by kelli boyle | Mon., Dec. 23, 2019 5:25 AM
Lizzo's 2019 glow-up has truly been an inspiration.
To close out her unforgettable year, the superstar made her Saturday Night Live debut this weekend, serving as the show's musical guest during the Eddie Murphy-hosted episode. Following her successful turn on the show, the star took to Twitter to inspire her followers to keep on dreaming.
The tweet consisted of two photos. On the right was a promo shot from SNL that showed the "Truth Hurts" singer dressed as the Statue of Liberty, opting for a black dress, crown and torch instead of the classic seafoam green. On the left was a shot of her in a more traditional Lady Liberty look from when she was younger. And the side-by-side ended up being the most inspiring before-and-after imaginable.
As Lizzo wrote in the caption, "On the left was when I worked for liberty taxes, as a sign spinner... on the right is my @nbcsnl debut. Don't stop.. we need you. Your time is coming."
The tweet has brought in lots of support from her fans, both famous and not.
On Sunday, singer Kehlani gushed over Lizzo, saying that her sudden rise to fame should surprise no one.
"Lizzo deserves everything she has," the star wrote. "She's been at this a really long time and this isn't random or abrupt, this is hard hard work and never giving up on yourself."
As the "Jerome" singer tweeted in response, "thank u sis... u been supporting from the jump."
If there's anyone who has proved that you can make your dreams a reality if you just keep on working, it's Lizzo.
In this year alone, the 31-year-old has released one of 2019's most successful albums with Cuz I Love You, two of her singles from 2017 ("Truth Hurts" and "Good As Hell") have spiked in popularity, with "Truth Hurts" making history on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, she is the most nominated artist for the 2020 Grammys with eight nominations and she has been named TIME's Entertainer of the Year.
Yeah, we'd say her 2019 has been good as hell. Keep on dreaming, everyone! With hard work and a little luck, you could be 2020's Lizzo.
