Ariana Grande Closes Out 2019 With Surprise Album k bye for now

Ariana Grande is saying "thank u, next" to 2019 in the sweetest way.

On Sunday, the Grammy-nominated singer dropped a new album k bye for now, a compilation of the live performances from several stops of her Sweetener World Tour. Featuring songs from 2018's Sweetener and 2019's thank u, next, the 32-song album was Ariana's way to end her fourth concert tour, which ran from March 18 until December 22, on a sweet note.

Excited to share the release with her fans, Ariana took to Twitter with a sweet message, writing, "A little something to thank u for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a lil easier love u."

Also feeling a little sentimental about the Sweetener Tour's ending was Scooter Braun, who left Ari a touching tribute on Instagram by commending her for the strength she had during the tour. "I told you in Europe when you had that last show in La I would be waiting to hug you backstage when it was over," the manager wrote, posting a video of the two in a sweet embrace. "We got that hug. You did it."