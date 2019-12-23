Meanwhile, he's also got at least one new and beautiful woman to set his sights on, though he's a little more hesitant this time, after what happened—or rather, what he himself actively did—last time. So that means that this time, his relationship with the new "you," also known as Love (Victoria Pedretti), might start off a little differently, or at least Joe's going to do his best to make us think things are different this time. It's genuinely hard to tell.

Joe met Beck in the bookstore where he worked. She read the right kind of books, and was clearly flirting with him. She didn't wear a bra and she used a credit card—classic, extremely specific signs of a woman trying to get attention, you know—so he took that as a go ahead to stalk all of her social media, track down her home address, and masturbate outside her window while she had sex with her boyfriend. And that was just in episode one.

Over the course of the season, he examined all the various parts of Beck's life both to decide if they were "good" for her and to use them to make her fall in love with him, which she did. They broke up after her best friend died (because he killed her), but found their way back to each other, just in time for Beck to start wising up to the fact that Joe might not be so good for her after all.