Are Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson on the outs?

The two have sparked breakup rumors once again, and she was nowhere to be found while he was spotted walking with Playboy magazine's December 2019 Playmate, Jordy Murray, in New York City on Saturday. There did not appear to be any physical interaction between them.

Meanwhile, Miley took to social media to share a link to a recording of her 2015 ballad "Sad Christmas Song."

"A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays," she wrote on Instagram. "Was feeling like s--t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!"

"If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!" she said. "You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!"