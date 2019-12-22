by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 3:58 PM
Are Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson on the outs?
The two have sparked breakup rumors once again, and she was nowhere to be found while he was spotted walking with Playboy magazine's December 2019 Playmate, Jordy Murray, in New York City on Saturday. There did not appear to be any physical interaction between them.
Meanwhile, Miley took to social media to share a link to a recording of her 2015 ballad "Sad Christmas Song."
"A sad Christmas song I wrote a few years back right before the holidays," she wrote on Instagram. "Was feeling like s--t cause I couldn't be with the one I loved. Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly relate!"
"If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!" she said. "You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light, hope, peace, and joy knowing how singularly amazing YOU are! Love always wins!"
Miley, 27, and fellow singer Cody, 22, went public with a relationship in October, soon after her breakups from Kaitlynn Carter and husband Liam Hemsworth. Last month, they celebrated Thanksgiving and her birthday with her family in Nashville. Miley dubbed it a "silent birthday," as she was still recovering from vocal cord surgery and had to rest her voice.
Also in November, the singers were the target of breakup rumors, sparked by a short break in social media posts about one another.
Earlier this month, Miley posted on Instagram videos of her and Cody performing together with her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, at the annual Happy Hippie Foundation and My Friend's Place organization holiday party.
A source told E! News a few weeks ago that "Cody has been very supportive" throughout Miley's recovery and that she was "very happy with him," adding, "They are doing well together."
