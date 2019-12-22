Instagram
Happy birthday to Zack Clayton Carpinello!
Jenni "JWoww" Farley is celebrating her man this weekend as he turns 25 and what better way to celebrate than in the company of the Jersey Shore cast?
On Saturday, Dec. 21, JWoww and her boyfriend Zack celebrated his birthday at a local meat eatery in Long Branch, New Jersey called The Butcher's Block.
Zack even got a special birthday shoutout from the restaurant itself on Instagram, "Happy birthday @zackcarpinello coming in HOT 25! Thank you for choosing #THEBLOCK."
Vinny Guadagnino, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentinoand his wife Lauren Sorrentino all got together to celebrate JWoww's beau last night.
It's safe to say they were all in great company and happy to be spending Zack's birthday, which falls right in the midst of the holiday season and ringing in a new year for him.
"Great Food & Even Greater Company," wrote The Situation on Instagram, alongside a picture of the crew enjoying their dinner.
While Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and DJ Pauly D weren't physically there, they were there in spirit with the rest of their Jersey Shore co-stars.
"I am def coming next time mawmas #family," Snookie commented on The Situation's Instagram post. DJ Pauly D also commented, "Can you make me a to go plate??!! Bulking season."
While at their dinner, they also shared pictures and videos of the delicious food served to their Instagram Stories.
The Situation's wife also shared her love for the Jersey Shore crew on her Instagram.
"I love this crew. Amazing food & friends. also 24 is officially 25," she wrote.
JWoww also shared a post wishing her beau a happy birthday, writing, "When 24 turns 25."
It's safe to say that despite their rocky past, the couple is continually working on their relationship and enjoying the holidays together with their loved ones.
As fans may recall, the two sparked romance rumors earlier this year and confirmed their relationship in April. But in October, the two briefly split up.
Now, they're giving their relationship a second chance."Jenni and Zack are back together and trying to work things out," an insider told E! News at the time. "Jenni is still processing her feelings about everything that happened over the last couple [of] weeks."
