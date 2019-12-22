It came without ribbons, it came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags—instead, the Christmas spirit came as Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry dressed up as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who.

During Stephen's annual "Christmas with the Currys" event at the Fox Theater in Oakland, Calif. on Saturday, Dec. 21, the Golden State Warrior basketball player and his wife dressed up as The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who to bring Christmas cheer to Bay Area youth.

According to Curry's foundation (@eatlearnplay) on Instagram, the power couple surprised over 500 Oakland families with food, books, games and gifts.

The foundation wrote on the social platform, "500+ families. 2,000+ Oakland residents. 2 very interesting characters. The 7th Annual #ChristmasWithTheCurrys didn't disappoint! Dressed as the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who, @stephencurry30 and @ayeshacurry welcomed hundreds of Oakland families and provided gifts inspired by Eat, Learn and Play. THANK YOU to all the partners who made today possible! #eatlearnplay."

And for the Curry's, it wasn't just about showing up and handing out presents.

For them, it was about really getting into character and making sure these families in the Bay Area experienced Christmas and the holiday spirit in all its glory.