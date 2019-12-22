Amy Schumer Shares New Photo From Baby Son Gene's Birth

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 11:07 AM

As 2019 comes to an end and the holiday season is underway, Amy Schumer is reflecting upon her best gift of the year: Her son.

The 38-year-old comedienne and actress posted on her Instagram page on Sunday a collage of photos of her, husband Chris Fischer and their first child, Gene Attell Fischer, who was born in May. One of the pics, which she has never shared before, shows the three in the delivery room.

"It was a very good year," Schumer wrote.

Other pics show the star heavily pregnant, performing standup comedy onstage and posing with her husband. Another pic shows Schumer, known for her raunchy comedy, appearing naked while appearing to throw up into a toilet.

She opened up about motherhood in November, saying, "The hype is real. Believe the hype… I'm so lucky."

Schumer also revealed that Gene has reached some fun milestones, such as eating solid food.

Amy Schumer Documents Her Newborn Baby's First Bath

"He's not totally digging them," she said. "But, yeah. We did a little sweet potato today. [He] likes the apple sauce. That's kinda it."

E! News returns Monday morning, Jan. 6 at 7 a.m.!

