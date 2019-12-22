Inside Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma's Intimate Backyard Wedding

P-A-R-T-Y? Because we...gotta!

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma tied the knot in a "beautiful" and "intimate" wedding amid candlelight in the backyard of their Beverly Hills home on Saturday, just before sunset, E! News has learned. After the ceremony, which lasted about 20 minutes, guests cheered the happy couple. The 32-year-old Lizzie McGuire star thanked the well-wishes, while her son Luca, 7 and her and Matthew's daughter Banks, 1, soon took the mic to make an announcement of their own.

"They thanked everyone for being there and then yelled, 'Party!'" an eyewitness told E! News. "Everyone erupted in laughter and got a big kick out of them."

"Music immediately started with a DJ playing standards like 'Somewhere Beyond the Sea,' 'Only the Lonely' and 'Blue Velvet,'" the eyewitness continued. "Hilary and Matthew took photos and guests mingled."

Dawes musician Taylor Goldsmith attended the wedding with wife Mandy Moore, who posted pics of the two on her Instagram Story. Taylor, whose band is one of the groom's favorites, performed "A Little Bit of Everything" on his guitar at the event, the eyewitness said, adding, "It was a beautiful moment and everyone was mesmerized."