Real Housewives' Cynthia Bailey Shares Her Go-To Holiday Recipe and Traditions

by Pamela Avila | Sat., Dec. 21, 2019

Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 12

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

It's been a wonderful year for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey and now she's ready to unwind and let us in on her go-to holiday recipes and traditions. 

Earlier this summer, in July, Bailey got engaged to her beau Mike Hill. The TV personality got down on one knee to ask for the star's hand in marriage. 

The mother-of-one was surrounded by her daughterNoelle Robinson, as well as Hill's two daughters, Kayla and Ashlee, when he popped the question with a massive diamond of course. Of the engagement, Bailey told E! News at the time that she was so "excited" and "in shock."

Now, the holidays are in full swing and Bailey is busy celebrating them as a fiancé and getting ready to make new memories and start new family traditions. 

After all, Bailey exclusively told E! News that her favorite thing about the holidays is "being able to spend time with family and not having to feel guilty about not working." 

But more than that, she enjoys getting down in the kitchen. 

Bailey shares with E! News that her go-to holiday recipe is "always potato salad." Truly a classic. 

As for her recipe? "It's pretty simple," she adds. "I make with bread and butter pickles, red onions, mayonnaise (Dukes or Hellman's only!), yellow mustard, salt and cracked black paper." 

Are y'all writing this down? The self-proclaimed "#PotatoSaladQueen" also adds that she would "put it up against anybody's." 

Cynthia Bailey, Mike Hill

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Aside from potato salad, another holiday food tradition that she never wavers from is making cornbread dressing and sweet potato pies from scratch.

While family time during the holidays comes first for Bailey, she also shared the timeless gifts on her wishlist that never disappoint. 

"Money, wine and candles," Bailey tells E! News. "In that order."

2020 is also shaping up to be a big year for Bailey if a wedding is on the horizon. 

But for now, Bailey is living in the moment and "when the clock strikes twelve, I want to be with my fiancé Mike Hill." 

 

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

